T.N. Rains | Residents complain of bodies immersed in rainwater, missing persons

December 21, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister E.V. Velu arranged for the bodies to be retrieved and sent to the hospital; he also asked the NDRF to help with the search for a missing person

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of Thoothukudi continued to remain under sheets of water on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

T.N. Minister for Public Works Department, E.V. Velu, visited Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and distributed relief material to those affected due to the heavy rains that wreaked havoc in the region.

During his visit, he met residents near Karungulam who requested him to help them find a person named Sarkarai Bir Muhammed, who has been missing for three days. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called immediately and the search for the missing person is ongoing.

The Minister also visited Srivaikuntam, which also had rainwater stagnation. Local residents here told the Minister that three dead bodies were stuck in the rainwater. The Minister immediately called for a JCB and the three bodies were recovered and sent to the hospital by ambulance.

CONNECT WITH US