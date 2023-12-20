ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | Pregnant woman, airlifted from flood-hit Thoothukudi, delivers baby boy in Madurai

December 20, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Madurai  

The 27-year-old had been rescued from the rooftop of a three-storey building; doctors said both mother and baby were healthy

C. Palanivel Rajan

P. Anushiya Mayil (27) delivered a baby boy early on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A pregnant woman who was airlifted from flood-hit Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, delivered a baby at the Government Rajaji Hospital early on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.  

P. Anushiya Mayil (27) was rescued from the rooftop of a three-storey building in Srivaikuntam, along with her husband, child and mother on Tuesday, December 19. She was airlifted by a rescue team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following an SOS message sent out by the family. She was then brought to Madurai and was admitted in the maternity ward of GRH.

A doctor said that Anushiya’s delivery date was December 25, and she had not suffered any labour pain during the transit. While at the hospital however, she experienced pains at midnight on Tuesday and delivered a baby boy weighing 3.1 kg at 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday. 

“It was a normal delivery and both the mother and the child are safe and healthy,” said N. Sumathi, head of obstetrics and gynaecology, GRH. “As she experienced stress during the rains and the transit in the helicopter, and with her delivery date nearing, as a precautionary measure she was monitored constantly by a team of healthcare workers,” she added.

Anushiya’s husband Perumal said it was happy moment for them as the baby was born without any complications. “We experienced immense suffering as we had to wade through inundated roads all the way from our house to the place we were rescued from. It still is unbelievable for the whole family. However my wife has braved all odds,” he said.

