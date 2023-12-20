GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Rains | Pregnant woman, airlifted from flood-hit Thoothukudi, delivers baby boy in Madurai

The 27-year-old had been rescued from the rooftop of a three-storey building; doctors said both mother and baby were healthy

December 20, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Madurai  

C. Palanivel Rajan
P. Anushiya Mayil (27) delivered a baby boy early on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

P. Anushiya Mayil (27) delivered a baby boy early on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A pregnant woman who was airlifted from flood-hit Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, delivered a baby at the Government Rajaji Hospital early on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.  

P. Anushiya Mayil (27) was rescued from the rooftop of a three-storey building in Srivaikuntam, along with her husband, child and mother on Tuesday, December 19. She was airlifted by a rescue team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following an SOS message sent out by the family. She was then brought to Madurai and was admitted in the maternity ward of GRH.

A doctor said that Anushiya’s delivery date was December 25, and she had not suffered any labour pain during the transit. While at the hospital however, she experienced pains at midnight on Tuesday and delivered a baby boy weighing 3.1 kg at 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday. 

“It was a normal delivery and both the mother and the child are safe and healthy,” said N. Sumathi, head of obstetrics and gynaecology, GRH. “As she experienced stress during the rains and the transit in the helicopter, and with her delivery date nearing, as a precautionary measure she was monitored constantly by a team of healthcare workers,” she added.

Anushiya’s husband Perumal said it was happy moment for them as the baby was born without any complications. “We experienced immense suffering as we had to wade through inundated roads all the way from our house to the place we were rescued from. It still is unbelievable for the whole family. However my wife has braved all odds,” he said.

Related Topics

Madurai / flood / rains / Monsoon / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.