TN Rains: PMK urges State to provide immediate relief to affected areas

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday separately urged the State government to provide immediate relief materials to those affected by rains.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss said that several suburban areas such as Tambaram and few places in surrounding areas in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts had experienced heavy rains and water logging in low-lying areas. “Water has entered many houses and residential areas in Perungalathur, Madippakkam and Mudichur have been surrounded by water,” he said. He added that though the State government officials have been taking precautionary measures, nature was unpredictable.

Mr. Anbumani condoled the death of 17 people including 10 women and 2 children after houses collapsed due to heavy rains in a village near Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. He urged the people living in districts where there has been heavy rainfall to take precautionary measures and stay safe.