Tamil Nadu

TN Rains: PMK urges State to provide immediate relief to affected areas

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanana

more-in

PMK leaders S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss have urged the government to provide relief and condoled the deaths in Mettupalayam

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday separately urged the State government to provide immediate relief materials to those affected by rains.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss said that several suburban areas such as Tambaram and few places in surrounding areas in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts had experienced heavy rains and water logging in low-lying areas. “Water has entered many houses and residential areas in Perungalathur, Madippakkam and Mudichur have been surrounded by water,” he said. He added that though the State government officials have been taking precautionary measures, nature was unpredictable.

Mr. Anbumani condoled the death of 17 people including 10 women and 2 children after houses collapsed due to heavy rains in a village near Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. He urged the people living in districts where there has been heavy rainfall to take precautionary measures and stay safe.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
water (natural resource)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 3:13:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-rains-pmk-urges-state-to-provide-immediate-relief-to-affected-areas/article30136788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY