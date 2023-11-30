T.N. rains | Panneerselvam complains of continuing waterlogging in many parts of Chennai

November 30, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O.Panneerselvam, on Thursday complained that many areas of Chennai were still experiencing waterlogging even though several hours had elapsed since rainfall ceased.

In a statement, he referred to parts of T.Nagar, West Mambalam, Avadi and Ambattur in this regard. He wanted the government to make a realistic assessment of the situation and take appropriate steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.