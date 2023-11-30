ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. rains | Panneerselvam complains of continuing waterlogging in many parts of Chennai

November 30, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O.Panneerselvam, on Thursday complained that many areas of Chennai were still experiencing waterlogging even though several hours had elapsed since rainfall ceased.

In a statement, he referred to parts of T.Nagar, West Mambalam, Avadi and Ambattur in this regard. He wanted the government to make a realistic assessment of the situation and take appropriate steps.

