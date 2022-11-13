T.N. rains | Paddy in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts submerged, says State government

The Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts have been sent one team each from National Disaster Response Force

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI:
November 13, 2022 15:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy cultivated at Sirkazhi has been submerged in rain water on November 12, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy cultivated in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore have been submerged in rainwater, according to the Tamil Nadu government.

Over 16,800 people from 7,232 families have been moved to 38 relief camps in view of the rains in seven districts of Tamil Nadu as of Sunday.

Of the 16,807 people accommodated in these relief camps, 7,259 are women and 2,498 are children, an official release issued by the State government said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai district has 32 relief camps housing 16,577 people followed by Cuddalore (83), Chengalpattu (68), Villupuram (57), Theni (33), Kancheepuram (22) and Tiruvallur (seven), it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts have been sent one team each from National Disaster Response Force, while Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai districts have been sent one team each from Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
flood
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app