T.N. rains | Paddy in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts submerged, says State government

Paddy cultivated in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore have been submerged in rainwater, according to the Tamil Nadu government.

Over 16,800 people from 7,232 families have been moved to 38 relief camps in view of the rains in seven districts of Tamil Nadu as of Sunday.

Of the 16,807 people accommodated in these relief camps, 7,259 are women and 2,498 are children, an official release issued by the State government said.

Mayiladuthurai district has 32 relief camps housing 16,577 people followed by Cuddalore (83), Chengalpattu (68), Villupuram (57), Theni (33), Kancheepuram (22) and Tiruvallur (seven), it said.

The Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts have been sent one team each from National Disaster Response Force, while Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai districts have been sent one team each from Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force.