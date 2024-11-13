T.N. rains: Schools, colleges closed in several districts amid heavy rain

Amid the heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu, various schools and colleges have declared holiday on Wednesday (November 13, 2024)

The district Collector of Mayiladuthurai, A.P. Mahabharathi, declared holiday for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district due to heavy rain. Schools and colleges were prompted to in Karaikal.

Karaikal District Collector T. Manikandan also declared a holiday on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) for all government and private schools and colleges in the district. However, he confirmed that scheduled examinations will continue as planned.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau declared a holiday for schools in the Perambalur district due to the continuous rain. Schools in Ariyalur district also declared a holiday.

Some of the heaviest rainfall fell in places like Puducherry (12cm), Kollidam (11 cm), Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district (10 cm), Gummidipoondi (7 cm) till 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday (November 2024).