T.N. Rains | NLC India Ltd donates ₹4.30 crore to CM relief fund

December 26, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, donated ₹4.30 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards relief efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its surrounding districts as well as the heavy rains in the southern districts. This includes a one-day salary contribution by the employees of NLCIL, amounting to ₹2.30 crore.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai and made the donation.

