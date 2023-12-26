GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Rains | NLC India Ltd donates ₹4.30 crore to CM relief fund

The donation includes a one-day salary contribution by the employees of NLCIL, amounting to ₹2.30 crore

December 26, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, donated ₹4.30 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards relief efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its surrounding districts as well as the heavy rains in the southern districts. This includes a one-day salary contribution by the employees of NLCIL, amounting to ₹2.30 crore.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai and made the donation.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / rains / Monsoon / flood

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.