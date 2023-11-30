ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | NDRF teams arrive in Villupuram district

November 30, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The National Disaster Response Force teams, comprising of 50 personnel, have been stationed in Marakkanam, for rescues, in cases of rain-related emergencies

The Hindu Bureau

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at Marakkanam in Villupuram district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached Marakkanam in Villupuram district in anticipation of heavy rains. y

Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates

According to official sources, the teams comprising of 50 personnel and led by Commandants D.V. Patel and Rahul Kumar, will be stationed in Marakkanam.  The teams are equipped with rescue equipment, including life jackets, inflatable boats and cutting gadgets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams will coordinate with revenue and police in the event of any emergency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US