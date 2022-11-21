T.N. Rains | Many places in north Tamil Nadu set to receive moderate showers till Tuesday

November 21, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Many places in north Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rains on Monday, as an impact of the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

A Nowcast bulletin of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has predicted that light to moderate rains will occur over one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram till 1 p.m. Perambalur, Namakkal and Salem districts may experience light rains.

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered over the Bay, about 520 km east-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 490 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 580 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 450 km east-southeast of Chennai on Monday morning.

The slow-moving system is likely to maintain its intensity of a depression on Monday. It is expected to move towards the south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area on Tuesday morning.

The system may bring heavy rains in one or two places of north Tamil Nadu, including Ranipet.

Squally weather may prevail along and off TN, Puducherry and AP coasts as the wind may blow with a speed gusting up to 65 kmph.

Monday to be windy in Chennai

Chennai, too, may experience gusty surface winds reaching wind speeds of 30 kmph at times. Moderate to heavy rains are possible in some areas on Monday.

The State has had dry weather for the past few days. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m on Monday, only light rains were received in three districts, including Tiruvannamalai.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has decreased water discharge from Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs to a minimal 100 cubic feet per second on Monday as inflow into the water bodies dropped to 160 cusecs.