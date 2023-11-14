ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | Lignite mining at NLC India Ltd in Neyveli stalled

November 14, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Work was affected as the mines were inundated; however NLCIL officials said they had sufficient stocks for the next 15 days

The Hindu Bureau

Lignite mining was stalled at NLC India Ltd after heavy rains left the open cast mines inundated on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on the night of Monday, November 13, 2023 night and on the following Tuesday morning, under the influence of a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The incessant rains threw normal life out of gear forcing many residents to stay indoors.

T.N. Rains | Heavy downpours lash several districts on November 14

Lignite mining at NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli was also stalled following the heavy rains as the open cast mines were inundated. The work of pumping water out from the mines was ongoing on Tuesday morning, but NLCIL has adequate stocks of lignite for the next 15 days, an official said.

The district administration had also declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Official sources said Cuddalore received 123.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Parangipettai recorded 119.5 mm followed by Chidambaram with 102 mm and Kattumannarkovil with 98 mm.

The Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Cuddalore district till Friday.

Meanwhile, Annamalai University cancelled the classes and examinations slated for Tuesday, due to heavy rains. The rescheduled examination date will be announced later, according to a press release from the University.

