HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Rains | Lignite mining at NLC India Ltd in Neyveli stalled

Work was affected as the mines were inundated; however NLCIL officials said they had sufficient stocks for the next 15 days

November 14, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Lignite mining was stalled at NLC India Ltd after heavy rains left the open cast mines inundated on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Lignite mining was stalled at NLC India Ltd after heavy rains left the open cast mines inundated on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on the night of Monday, November 13, 2023 night and on the following Tuesday morning, under the influence of a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The incessant rains threw normal life out of gear forcing many residents to stay indoors.

ALSO READ
T.N. Rains | Heavy downpours lash several districts on November 14

Lignite mining at NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli was also stalled following the heavy rains as the open cast mines were inundated. The work of pumping water out from the mines was ongoing on Tuesday morning, but NLCIL has adequate stocks of lignite for the next 15 days, an official said.

The district administration had also declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Official sources said Cuddalore received 123.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Parangipettai recorded 119.5 mm followed by Chidambaram with 102 mm and Kattumannarkovil with 98 mm.

The Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Cuddalore district till Friday.

Meanwhile, Annamalai University cancelled the classes and examinations slated for Tuesday, due to heavy rains. The rescheduled examination date will be announced later, according to a press release from the University.

Related Topics

mining / rains / Tamil Nadu / Monsoon

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.