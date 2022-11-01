T.N. rains | Holiday declared for schools, colleges in nine districts

People struggle to cross a flooded road at Pattalam junction following heavy rain in Chennai on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Following heavy rain, authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in about five districts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

While a holiday was declared for schools in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthirai districts, authorities declared holiday for both schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur districts.

In Tiruvannamalai, holiday was declared for both schools and colleges in Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Chetpet and Vembakkam taluks due to rain.

The orders were issued by the respective Collectors of the districts.

Chennai and its suburbs too experienced light to heavy rain since October 31 night and traffic snarls are reported in certain parts of the city. As a result, a holiday has been declared for schools in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu today.;

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline no: 1913 to enable city residents to report for any civic issues during the rains.

Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.