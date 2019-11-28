TN rains: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Kancheepuram and Vellore

Following heavy rain, schools in Kancheepuram (unified district) have declared a holiday on Thursday. Similarly holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Vellore district inclusive of Ranipet and Tirupattur.
The orders were issued by the respective Collectors of the districts.
The Meteorological Department has forecast that the intensity of rainfall over Tamil Nadu may increase from Friday. Until then, several places in the State may receive light to moderate rain.
One or two places in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may get heavy rain on Friday. Six districts, including Cuddalore and Kancheepuram, may record heavy rain till Thursday morning. There would be a steady increase in rainfall from Friday, and coastal districts would benefit from this rain spell, according to the Meteorological Department.
