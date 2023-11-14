T.N. Rains | Heavy downpours lash several districts on November 14

November 14, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Heavy rains lashed many places across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, under the influence of a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to a bulletin of the Regional Meteorological Centre, the low pressure area prevails over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Nicobar Islands. An associated cyclonic circulation also triggered heavy rains in many districts across the State.

The low pressure area is likely concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by November 16.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., Velankanni in Nagappattinam district received the heaviest rainfall of 17 cm in the State, followed by Nagappattinam (15 cm) and Karaikal (14 cm). Several other districts like Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Thanjavur also got heavy rains.

Places in and around Chennai that had been missing widespread rains this monsoon also received moderate rainfall. In a Nowcast bulletin, the RMC has predicted moderate rains to continue in 15 districts in the north and delta region of T.N., including Chennai, Ariyalur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur, till 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Light rains may occur in southern parts like Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli till Tuesday afternoon. The IMD has noted that waterlogging may occur in some areas and traffic may be affected.

The current heavy rainspell may last till Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and intense weather may shift to the southern parts of the State from Thursday, November 16 onwards. The State is likely to experience wet weather until the weekend.

Chennai will experience moderate to heavy rains as well. Reservoirs such as Red Hills and Chembarambakkam feeding Chennai’s drinking water needs have also started receiving inflow from catchment areas.