T.N. Rains | Extremely heavy rains ravage southern districts triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Comorin area

December 18, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 12:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Torrential rains pummelled the southern districts of Tamil Nadu with an unprecedented amount of rainfall on Sunday, December 17, 2023, as the Northeast monsoon is in its vigorous phase.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district received a whopping 95 cm of rainfall.

Extremely heavy rains had pounded several southern districts, triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood. Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district received 69 cm and 62 cm respectively. Moolaikaraipatti in Tirunelveli district recorded 61 cm.

Some of the other places that recorded historical rains include: Manjolai in Tirunelveli district (55 cm), Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district (53 cm), Gundar Dam, Tenkasi district (51 cm), Oothu, Tirunelveli district (50 cm) Nalumukku, Tirunelveli district, (47 cm), Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district (44 cm), Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli disitct (43 cm), Maniyachi, Thoothukudi district (42 cm,) Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli district (41 cm) and Kannadaian Anicut in Tirunelveli district (41 cm).

The Regional Meteorological Centre has noted that heavy to very heavy rains may continue in four districts: Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi on Monday, December 18 as well. Rains may reduce from Tuesday.

In a post on social media, weather blogger, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman has said this is the second-highest rainfall of since Kakkachi (Manjolai) received 96.5 cm in 1992.

