ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | Extremely heavy rains ravage southern districts triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Comorin area

December 18, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 12:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, December 18, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district received a whopping 95 cm of rainfall.

The Hindu Bureau

A video grab of flooded paddy fields in Tirunelveli district, on Sunday, December 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Torrential rains pummelled the southern districts of Tamil Nadu with an unprecedented amount of rainfall on Sunday, December 17, 2023, as the Northeast monsoon is in its vigorous phase.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district received a whopping  95 cm of rainfall.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates

ALSO READ
T.N. Rains | Senior IAS officers to monitor flood, relief measures in southern districts

Extremely heavy rains had pounded several southern districts, triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood. Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district received 69 cm and 62 cm respectively. Moolaikaraipatti in Tirunelveli district recorded 61 cm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the other places that recorded historical rains include: Manjolai in Tirunelveli district (55 cm), Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district (53 cm), Gundar Dam, Tenkasi district (51 cm), Oothu, Tirunelveli district (50 cm) Nalumukku, Tirunelveli district, (47 cm), Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district (44 cm), Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli disitct (43 cm), Maniyachi, Thoothukudi district (42 cm,) Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli district (41 cm) and Kannadaian Anicut in Tirunelveli district (41 cm).

The Regional Meteorological Centre has noted that heavy to very heavy rains may continue in four districts: Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi on Monday, December 18 as well. Rains may reduce from Tuesday.

In a post on social media, weather blogger, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman has said this is the second-highest rainfall of since Kakkachi (Manjolai) received 96.5 cm in 1992.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US