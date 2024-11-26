T.N. rains: Eight disaster response teams deployed; 22 on standby

In view of the weather forecast predicting heavy rains in the Cauvery delta region, the Tamil Nadu government has positioned six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Tiruchi and Dindigul districts. It has also positioned two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Chennai and Tirunelveli districts.

A total of 13 teams of the NDRF and nine teams of the SDRF are on standby to be deployed to various districts in case a need arises in those districts, an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) morning.

It has also rushed four IAS officers – Johny Tom Varghese, Kavitha Ramu, Gayathri Krishnan and S.A. Raman - to consolidate relief and rescue efforts in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts respectively.

In response to an advisory issued to fishermen, over 1,100 boats that ventured into the high seas for deep-sea fishing have returned.

Helpline number

The general public could contact the State Emergency Operations Centre at 9445869848 or the helpline 8438669800 (for Nagapattinam district), 04364-222588 (Mayiladuthurai), 9488547941 (Tiruvarur) and 9489930520 (Cuddalore), it said.

The State government has instructed Collectors of these districts to ensure precautionary measures given the weather forecast.