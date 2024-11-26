 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

T.N. rains: Eight disaster response teams deployed; 22 on standby

The Tamil Nadu government has rushed four IAS officers to Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts

Published - November 26, 2024 09:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

In view of the weather forecast predicting heavy rains in the Cauvery delta region, the Tamil Nadu government has positioned six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Tiruchi and Dindigul districts. It has also positioned two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Chennai and Tirunelveli districts.

A total of 13 teams of the NDRF and nine teams of the SDRF are on standby to be deployed to various districts in case a need arises in those districts, an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) morning.

It has also rushed four IAS officers – Johny Tom Varghese, Kavitha Ramu, Gayathri Krishnan and S.A. Raman - to consolidate relief and rescue efforts in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts respectively.

In response to an advisory issued to fishermen, over 1,100 boats that ventured into the high seas for deep-sea fishing have returned.

Helpline number

The general public could contact the State Emergency Operations Centre at 9445869848 or the helpline 8438669800 (for Nagapattinam district), 04364-222588 (Mayiladuthurai), 9488547941 (Tiruvarur) and 9489930520 (Cuddalore), it said.

The State government has instructed Collectors of these districts to ensure precautionary measures given the weather forecast.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:55 am IST

Related Topics

rains / Tamil Nadu / natural disasters / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.