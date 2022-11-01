T.N. Rains | Dhinakaran urges TN govt, Chennai Corporation to bale out water expeditiously

ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation take up, on a war footing, the task of baling out of rainwater in over 150 places of Chennai.

In a series of tweets, he said the authorities should ensure that there was no occurrence of unfortunate incidents. To monitor relief work in Chennai and the Cauvery delta districts, hit by heavy rain spells, the government should constitute committees comprising Ministers and officers. Also, the position of reservoirs and water drains should be observed, Mr Dhinakaran added.