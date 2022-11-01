T.N. Rains | Dhinakaran urges TN govt, Chennai Corporation to bale out water expeditiously

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 16:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation take up, on a war footing, the task of baling out of rainwater in over 150 places of Chennai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a series of tweets, he said the authorities should ensure that there was no occurrence of unfortunate incidents. To monitor relief work in Chennai and the Cauvery delta districts, hit by heavy rain spells, the government should constitute committees comprising Ministers and officers. Also, the position of reservoirs and water drains should be observed, Mr Dhinakaran added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app