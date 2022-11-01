Tamil Nadu

T.N. Rains | Dhinakaran urges TN govt, Chennai Corporation to bale out water expeditiously

 

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation take up, on a war footing, the task of baling out of rainwater in over 150 places of Chennai.

In a series of tweets, he said the authorities should ensure that there was no occurrence of unfortunate incidents. To monitor relief work in Chennai and the Cauvery delta districts, hit by heavy rain spells, the government should constitute committees comprising Ministers and officers. Also, the position of reservoirs and water drains should be observed, Mr Dhinakaran added.  


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
rains
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2022 4:34:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-rains-dhinakaran-urges-tn-govt-chennai-corporation-to-bale-out-water-expeditiously/article66081543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY