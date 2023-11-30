ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | Dhinakaran calls for urgent steps to bale out water from housing colonies in Chennai

November 30, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK leader, in a social media post, said waterlogging in the Chief Minister’s constituency of Kolathur illustrated that the DMK regime had not carried out measures to protect people from the adverse impact of floods

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinkaran, on Thursday, November 30, 2023 urged the T.N. government to take urgent steps to bale out of rainwater from housing colonies in Chennai. 

In a message on his social media handle, Mr. Dhinakaran complained that the current rain spell had affected people’s normal life, and waterlogging in the Chief Minister’s constituency of Kolathur illustrated that the DMK regime, despite being in power for more than two and a half years, had not carried out measures to protect people from the adverse impact of floods.

There was also an apprehension among the people regarding the likelihood of accidents in some sites of incomplete stormwater drains, he pointed out.

