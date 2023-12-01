HamberMenu
T.N. Rains | Cyclone shelters readied, flood-prone causeways barricaded, in Villupuram district

Key government departments, including the police and fire services, electricity, public works and revenue, are geared up to tackle the situation, Collector C. Palani, said

December 01, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A road leading to the Pillur causeway in Marakkanam in Villupuram district has been barricaded in anticipation of heavy rains

A road leading to the Pillur causeway in Marakkanam in Villupuram district has been barricaded in anticipation of heavy rains

In view of the forecast predicting heavy rains in Vanur and Marakkanam blocks in Villupuram district, Collector C. Palani on Thursday, November 30, 2023, chaired a meeting at the Collectorate to review the arrangements made.

Official sources said two units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had reached Marakkanam, and the administration had opened multi-purpose cyclone shelters for evacuees from low-lying areas, and also ramped up preparedness levels.

Key government departments, including the police and fire services, electricity, public works and revenue, are geared up to tackle the situation, the Collector said. Primary health centres in Marakkanam and Vanur have been adequately staffed with doctors and medicines to render round-the-clock services. Drinking water tanks have also been inspected, the Collector said.

The administration has also undertaken a host of measures in and around flood-prone areas to prevent waterlogging. Fishermen have also been cautioned against venturing into the sea, he said.

Meanwhile, the Villupuram district police are also geared up for relief and rescue operations in anticipation of heavy rains.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said that as many as 90 trained police personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deputed to Marakkanam for rescue work. All causeways and bridges that are prone to flooding have been barricaded. A multi-level task force at the taluk level has also been constituted for rescue work, he said.

