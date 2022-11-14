T.N. Rains | Compensation of ₹4,800 for those whose houses were affected by rain, says Minister

November 14, 2022 03:06 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will provide a compensation of ₹4,800 to residents whose houses have been affected by inundation, according to the existing norms, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Mr. Ramachandran said the final decision on the disbursement of the quantum of compensation will be taken after an inspection of flood-affected areas by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

According to the existing norms, a compensation of ₹95,000 is to be paid in the event of collapse of buildings with RCC (reinforced concrete cement) structures, due to the rains. For huts, the compensation is ₹5,000 as per the norms, said Mr. Ramachandran.

Relief centres

A total of 99 relief centres have been opened for flood-affected residents in districts such as Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villippuram and Ranipet. A total of 52,751 residents in these districts have been shifted to the relief centres, the Minister said.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has directed officials to provide food and blankets for the residents at the relief centres in these districts. The district administration has started the distribution of blankets and food for those who are housed in these relief centres, said Mr. Ramachandran.

Since the forecast has indicated rainfall for two days, the State government had directed the districts to be prepared for the rains in flood-prone locations, said Mr. Ramachandran.