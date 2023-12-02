T.N. Rains | Coastal belt, delta districts to receive heavy rains as weather system consolidates into cyclonic storm

December 02, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Heavy rains are set to pick up pace, particularly over Tamil Nadu’s delta districts, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, and will spread to the north coastal and interior belts by Sunday.

The deep depression now lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 510 km east-southeast of Chennai and 710 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal in 24 hours and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coast, by forenoon on Monday, December 4. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast the cyclone, named Michaung, will cross the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam with a maximum speed of 80-90 km per hour, gusting to 100 kmph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red code warning for Tiruvallur district on Monday

While districts in north Tamil Nadu and the delta region may get rains up to very heavy intensity on December 3 and December 4, the RMC has issued red-colour coded warning for Tiruvallur district on Monday, as extremely heavy rains of above 21 cm are possible in one or two places.

Strong winds with speeds gusting up to 70 kmph may blow in the coastal region, including Chennai, Cuddalore and Tiruvallur on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Kannadaian anicut in Tirunelveli district received 8 cm, the highest amount of rain in the State for the day. Many other stations in the coastal belt received light to moderate rains.

Water discharge from the two city reservoirs at Red Hills and Chembarambakkam continued on Saturday.

In its nowcast valid till 1 p.m., the RMC has forecast likely moderate rains in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.