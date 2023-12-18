ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | CM Stalin seeks appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

December 18, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CM would like to request a swift release of funds for damage caused in Chennai and its neighbouring districts earlier this month, and to discuss the ongoing floods in south T.N.

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of Thoothukudi were covered in sheets of water after torrential rains pounded the district. A scene on Monday, December 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting with him on Tuesday (December 19, 2023) to discuss the impact of the unprecedented rainfall and floods in Chennai and its surrounding districts earlier this month and the floods wreaking havoc in the southern districts at present.

A press release from the government said the Chief Minister would like to request the swift release of funds for damage caused in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts earlier this month in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. He also wanted to discuss the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US