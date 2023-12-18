GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Rains | CM Stalin seeks appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The CM would like to request a swift release of funds for damage caused in Chennai and its neighbouring districts earlier this month, and to discuss the ongoing floods in south T.N.

December 18, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Parts of Thoothukudi were covered in sheets of water after torrential rains pounded the district. A scene on Monday, December 18, 2023

Parts of Thoothukudi were covered in sheets of water after torrential rains pounded the district. A scene on Monday, December 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting with him on Tuesday (December 19, 2023) to discuss the impact of the unprecedented rainfall and floods in Chennai and its surrounding districts earlier this month and the floods wreaking havoc in the southern districts at present.

A press release from the government said the Chief Minister would like to request the swift release of funds for damage caused in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts earlier this month in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. He also wanted to discuss the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

