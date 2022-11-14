T.N. Rains | CM Stalin inspects rain damage in Mayiladuthurai district, assures farmers of compensation

November 14, 2022 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - SIRKAZHI

Farmers affected by the heavy rain in Mayiladuthurai will be compensated adequately, in line with their expectations, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said.

Mr. Stalin, on Monday, inspected submerged paddy crops across vast swathes of paddy fields on either side of the Sirkazhi-Madhanam Road in Mayiladuthurai, the worst-affected district so far, in the northeast monsoon rains this year.

At Umayalpathi village, the Chief Minister was shown samples of withered crops and photographs of the severely damaged fields. Affected farmers sought immediate disbursal of adequate compensation for their damaged crops.

Mr. Stalin’s inspection of the submerged fields was preceded by an interaction with residents of Rottutheru and Mettutheru localities where the heavy inundation caused by the unprecedented rainfall of 44 cm on Friday had displaced several families.

The aggrieved residents were facing severe hardships due to a shortage in food supply at the relief centres, and scarcity of clothes. Most of them who lived in group houses constructed in 1996, complained that the walls had crumbled and that they were in misery as all household materials and vessels required for cooking were washed away by the flooding.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed relief materials including mats, blankets and groceries at the New Bus Stand in Sirkazhi Town.

Talking to mediapersons thereafter, Mr. Stalin expressed satisfaction over the relief measures. People were also satisfied although they had pointed to a few shortcomings. These will be addressed in the next five to six days, he said. “The people did not protest or condemn the administration, contrary to what you were expecting,” he said taking a dig at the media.

As Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi were badly affecte,d priority was given to these places and he had deputed three Ministers to oversee the relief operations.

When asked about the demand for a sanction of ₹30,000 as compensation per acre to farmers, Mr. Stalin said enumeration of the inundated fields was in progress and compensation will be sanctioned, fulfiling people’s expectations. He brushed aside criticism from the Opposition, and said that these remarks were being made with the intent of bringing disrepute to the State government.