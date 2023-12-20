T.N. Rains | CM Stalin holds review meeting on rescue and relief work in southern districts

December 20, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and held a review meeting regarding rescue and relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit southern regions.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage, a press release said.

Mr. Stalin is slated to inspect the flood-hit regions on Thursday, December 21. An inter-ministerial Central team visited the affected regions on Wednesday to assess the damages caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall.

Through a video call, Mr. Stalin also interacted with flood-affected people who are currently housed in relief camps in Thoothukudi, and inquired with them about the food and medical assistance being extended to them.

Mr. Stalin also held a consultation meeting through video conferencing with the District Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, along with the Commissioner for Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar and Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni, about the relief and rescue operations.

Mr. Stalin instructed the Collectors to provide necessary food and medical assistance to people at relief camps to also expedite rescue work in villages that are not reachable as yet.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Ministers E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and P. Moorthy over the phone and inquired about the ground situation and gave them instructions on relief measures to be taken.

Transport Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, N. Muruganandam, Secretary I to the Chief Minister and Home Secretary Amudha were among those present at the meeting.

