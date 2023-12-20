GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Rains | CM Stalin holds review meeting on rescue and relief work in southern districts

The CM was updated about the relief measures being undertaken in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari; he also interacted with residents at a shelter through a video call and checked on the availability of food and medicines

December 20, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and held a review meeting regarding rescue and relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit southern regions.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage, a press release said.

ALSO READ
CM Stalin urges PM Modi to declare T.N. floods a national calamity, provide relief funds soon

Mr. Stalin is slated to inspect the flood-hit regions on Thursday, December 21. An inter-ministerial Central team visited the affected regions on Wednesday to assess the damages caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall.

Through a video call, Mr. Stalin also interacted with flood-affected people who are currently housed in relief camps in Thoothukudi, and inquired with them about the food and medical assistance being extended to them.

Mr. Stalin also held a consultation meeting through video conferencing with the District Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, along with the Commissioner for Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar and Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni, about the relief and rescue operations.

ALSO READ
T.N. floods | Intense relief and rescue operations underway in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi districts

Mr. Stalin instructed the Collectors to provide necessary food and medical assistance to people at relief camps to also expedite rescue work in villages that are not reachable as yet.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Ministers E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and P. Moorthy over the phone and inquired about the ground situation and gave them instructions on relief measures to be taken.

Transport Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, N. Muruganandam, Secretary I to the Chief Minister and Home Secretary Amudha were among those present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / rains / Monsoon / flood / natural disasters / disaster management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.