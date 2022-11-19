T.N. Rains | Chennai Corporation, district administrations told to step up preparedness ahead of next rain spell: Minister

November 19, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation and other district administrations to improve flood preparedness ahead of the next spell of heavy rains for the next three days, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Revenue and Disaster Management, released on Saturday, residents along the banks of waterways have been informed about the release of water from major reservoirs. As many as 121 multipurpose cyclone shelters and 5,093 relief centres in the State have been readied to provide a refuge for vulnerable populations during the rains.

The release of water from reservoirs such as Chembarambakkam and Red Hills have increased owning to rains. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to move to safe locations. Chembarambakkam has registered an inflow of 256 cusecs and 912 cusecs is being released on Saturday. In Red Hills (Puzhal) reservoir, 677 cusecs was released, the press release said.

Monitoring officers

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has ordered the posting of 17 monitoring officers for Chennai and 43 monitoring officers for disaster preparedness and mitigation in other districts.

The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move west, north-westwards and bring heavy rainfall on Sunday in districts such as Chengalpet, Villuppuram and Cuddalore.

On Monday, heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpet, Villippuram, Tiruppathur, Ariyalur, Thiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai.