T.N. Rains | As heavy showers begin, 27 districts gear up for disasters, many declare holiday for educational institutions

November 14, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of the heavy rains predicted in various parts of the State, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed Collectors of 27 districts to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures to handle disasters, gear up district machinery and take adequate preparedness measures to tackle any exigency.

The instruction, dated November 13, 2023, was issued by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration & State Relief Commissioner S.K. Prabakar, to the Collectors of: Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Dindigul districts.

According to the bulletin issued on November 13 by the Regional Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Departmentin Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. Heavy rain was also likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on November 14.

The bulletin also said, heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. On the following days on November 16 and 17, heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts on November 15.

Schools, colleges closed

A number of districts declared holidays for educational institutions in view of the heavy rain forecast and inclement weather.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in view of the heavy rainfall warning. Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj also declared holiday for schools and colleges.

Collector Deepak Jacob declared holiday for educational institutions in Thanjavur district in view of inclement weather and Collector Johny Tom Varghese declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam district.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur district today in view of incessant rains, and Collector B. Murugesh declared a holiday for schools in Tiruvannamalai district.

A holiday was also declared for schools and colleges in Villupuram district on Tuesday as well as in Ariyalur district.

As per the announcement of the Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai district administrations, classes and examinations scheduled by Annamalai University on November 14 cancelled. The rescheduled examination date will be announced later, a press release said.