T.N. Rains | Annamalai continues his attack on government’s flood relief work

The BJP leader alleged that CM M.K. Stalin did not know what was going on with his own Ministers; he also slammed Mr. Stalin for having gone to Delhi to attend an I.N.D.I.A. meeting instead of focusing on flood relief in the southern districts

December 21, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai, was in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to visit flood-hit areas and help in relief work

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai, was in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to visit flood-hit areas and help in relief work | Photo Credit: X@annamalai_k

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday continued his criticism of the State government regarding its alleged inefficiency in carrying out relief and rescue efforts in the flood-affected southern districts.

Mr. Annamalai, who was in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to visit flood-hit areas and help in relief work, questioned how Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday, December 18 that Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan was among the group of Ministers who were on the ground and facilitating relief work when the latter was stranded in his house for three days due to flooding.

The BJP leader referred to news reports that Mr. Radhakrishnan was rescued from his home in Eral in Thoothukudi district only on December 20. Alleging that the Chief Minister himself was not aware about the situation of one of his Ministers, Mr. Annamalai reiterated his earlier criticism that Mr. Stalin had prioritised attending a meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of parties in New Delhi on December 19, instead of focussing on relief work.

