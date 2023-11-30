ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | AIADMK slams DMK government, calls it “incompetent” to tackle waterlogging in Chennai

November 30, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, November 30, 2023 accused the DMK regime of being “administratively incompetent” to tackle the rains in Chennai

In a message on his social media handle, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK government had been boasting of having taken up a ₹4,000-crore project for stormwater drains in the city which, he said, could not “withstand the impact of even a normal level of rainfall.”  He called upon his party workers to go to the rescue of rain-hit people. 

Separately, expressing condolences over the death of two persons in the city, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala said there was no clarity on whether they died of electrocution or due to lightning. 

The rain-hit people of the city were “lamenting” that they had not benefitted from the city having 178 councillors from the DMK out of a total of 200 councillors.  The government should ensure the provision of basic facilities to the people, after having hiked in an “unprecedented manner” the property tax, Ms Sasikala added.

