Tamil Nadu

T.N. rain: Three of family killed, five injured as house collapses in Cuddalore

The victims, including a one-year-old child, were sleeping at the time of the incident

Three members of a family, including a one-year-old child, died and five others sustained serious injuries when a portion of their tiled roof house collapsed on them following heavy rain at Kammiyanpettai near here early on Friday.

The victims were sleeping at the time of the incident. Police identified the victims as Mala, wife of Narayanan, a carpenter of Rice Mill Road in Kammiyanpettai, their daughter Maheshwari and grand-daughter Dhanashri.

Five others, including Narayanan, his brother Velu and Maheshwari’s another daughter Yuvashri, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

The incessant rains since Thursday night had weakened the compound wall of the tiled house resulting in collapse of the house, police said. Further investigations are on.

