TN rain: holiday declared for schools in Ariyalur district

All schools will remain closed in Ariyalur district on Tuesday due to heavy rain, according to Collector D. Rathna.

Most parts of the district received heavy rain for the last one week. More than 75% of the tanks in the district have already reached to their maximum level.

With some parts of the region such as Jayamkondam in Ariyalur districts and parts of the delta receiving rains for four consecutive days, apprehensions were raised on possible breaches on tanks and inundation of standing crops. In most parts of the delta districts such as Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, the rain subsided on Sunday. However, parts of Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Karur continued to get intermittent showers.

In Ariyalur district, Ponneri, spread over 700 acres with a capacity to hold 114 million cubic feet, in Jayamkondam union filled up on Sunday prompting Collector D. Rathna to inspect the release of about 850 cusecs of surplus water from the tank