TN rain: holiday declared for primary schools in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur districts

Following continuous rain for the past few days, the moat of the Vellore Fort is filling up fast. Visitors have been prohibited from visiting the moat area. C. Venkatachalapathy

12 November 2021 07:58 IST

Following incessant rains, three district districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for primary schools on Friday, November 12, 2021.

While the district administrations of Tirupathur and Krishnagiri declared holiday for all primary schools (Class 1-5), Dhamarapuri Collector declared holiday for primary and middle schools. Classes for 9 to 12 will function in Dharmapuri, a release said.

