Following incessant rains, three district districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for primary schools on Friday, November 12, 2021.

While the district administrations of Tirupathur and Krishnagiri declared holiday for all primary schools (Class 1-5), Dhamarapuri Collector declared holiday for primary and middle schools. Classes for 9 to 12 will function in Dharmapuri, a release said.