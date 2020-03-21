T.N. puts curbs on traffic across borders till March 31

Continuing with its precautionary measures against COVID-19, the State government on Friday evening imposed restrictions on vehicular traffic from neighbouring States of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The restrictions have been imposed on inter-State roads and will be in force till March 31.

However, it has exempted ambulances and vehicles carrying essential supplies such as milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders, an official release stated.

“Minimum bus services will be allowed for persons travelling due to unavoidable reasons,” it clarified. Vehicles carrying other supplies and light motor vehicles carrying passengers travelling due to emergency purposes such as death and related incidents will be allowed. “All those travelling by these vehicles will be subjected to screening. Vehicles too will be inspected and screened,” it stated. The government has appealed to the people to cooperate in the larger interest of the country.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani issued orders stopping vehicle movement between the district and Kerala by closing all nine check posts on Coimbatore-Kerala border.

The check posts were closed to buses and private vehicles from Friday evening.

The Collector said in a press release that the Tamil Nadu check posts at Walayar, Mulli, Melpaviyur, Velanthavalam, Veerapakoundanpudur, Gopalapuram, Meenatchipuram, Vazhukku parai, and Annaikatti were closed as a precautionary measure. Disinfectants were being used to clean omni, tourist, government buses, cars and lorries at these nine check posts so far. On Friday, it was decided to suspend all vehicular movement on the border.

Mr. Rajamani told The Hindu that officials would be posted in other areas along the border — Valparai, Pollachi, Anaikatti, Coimbatore — that do not have check posts. Movement of essential commodities such as LPG cylinders, eggs, and vegetables will be permitted. These vehicles returning from Kerala will be screened. There are a few trains that are still operated from Kerala and screening of train passengers here will be strengthened here.

The Nilgiris has closed its borders with Kerala at Gudalur. In Erode and Krishnagiri, where Tamil Nadu shares borders with Karnataka, officials monitor and sanitise the vehicles that cross the border and bus services have been suspended.