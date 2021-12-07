TN Public Service Commission releases plan to recruit officers for 32 posts in 2022

Around 11,000 vacancies in Group II, Group II A and Group IV posts are expected to be filled shortly; examinations for important posts were not held for the last two years due to the pandemic

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Ka. Balachandran, on Tuesday, released the annual recruitment planner for 2022, which signified a resumption of the recruitment drive following the COVID-19 pandemic, to fill thousands of vacancies in 32 different posts in various departments of the State government.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Balachandran said competitive examinations would be conducted in a transparent manner, adopting technology to prevent malpractices, based on a new syllabus.

“We are preparing the syllabus for Group II, Group II A and Group IV. We will upload the syllabus on the TNPSC portal in a few days. Before notification of the examinations, the new syllabus and model question papers will be given on the portal. Students will be able to clear the examinations if they prepare, following the syllabus and model question papers given in the portal,” said Mr. Balachandran.

Around 11,000 vacancies in Group II, Group II A and Group IV posts are expected to be filled shortly. As many as 5,831 vacancies in Group II and Group II A, including posts such as municipal commissioner, and 5,255 vacancies in Group IV, including posts such as Village Administrative Officer, are expected to be filled in 2022.

The notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination for Group II and Group II A will be made in February, 2022. More than 25 lakh aspirants have been preparing for the examinations in various parts of the State.

The previous examination for Group II posts was conducted in November 2019. Examinations for important posts were not conducted for the past two years because of COVID-19.

As the Madras High Court declared as unconstitutional a law passed by the Tamil Nadu legislature providing 10.5% internal reservation to the Vanniakula Kshatriya community within the 20% earmarked for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in education and public employment, the TNPSC will not provide reservation of 10.5% in existing examinations.

Any list of selected candidates made following the law will be revised. “The final decision will be based on the order of the Supreme Court,” said Mr. Balachandran.

Answering questions relating to candidates from other States clearing the examinations, Mr. Balachandran said some Tamil people from bordering States such as Andhra Pradesh and territories of Puducherry were clearing the examinations conducted by TNPSC.

“People from States such as Bihar have not cleared the examinations in large numbers,” said Mr. Balachandran. Candidates have to score marks in Tamil language to clear the examinations.

According to the annual recruitment planner for 2022, the Group IV examinations will be notified in March 2022. The examinations are expected to be conducted after 75 days of notification.

In January 2022, notification for posts of Assistant Director in the Cooperative Audit Department and Executive Officer in Grade I of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be given by the TNPSC.

The Combined Civil Services Examinations for Group I posts to select officers such as deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police will be notified in June 2022. Competitive examination for English reporter and Tamil reporter in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and Secretariat will be notified in July 2022.

The notification for District Educational Officer in the School Education Department will be made in September, 2022. Examinations for Assistant System Engineer and Assistant System Analyst in the Tamil Nadu Information Technology Service will be notified in December.