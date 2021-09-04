‘T.N. prevented ONGC project in Mayiladuthurai’

CHENNAI

04 September 2021 01:25 IST

CM keen on protecting nature: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government prevented ONGC from launching a project on the banks of Anjalaru in Mayiladuthurai two weeks ago, Minister for Environment-Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi member T. Velmurugan, who had complained that hydrocarbon and methane projects were being implemented even after the Cauvery Delta region was declared a protected agriculture zone, the Minister said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had already rejected the application of ONGC for digging 10 hydrocarbon wells in Ariyalur and five in Cuddalore.

He said he had also participated in a protest against hydrocarbon projects, and the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition then, had visited the spot and expressed solidarity with the protesters. “Subsequently, he moved a calling attention motion to prevent the projects,” he said. The Minister said the government had also appointed a committee, headed by Ahamed Ismail, to study hydrocarbon projects outside the Cauvery delta districts. “Our Chief Minister is keen on protecting nature,” he said.

