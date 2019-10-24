T.N. presses Centre to sanction ₹6,300 cr. in dues

The Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to release funds to the tune of over ₹6,300 crore, which the State is supposed to receive as per the recommendations of the 14th Central Finance Commission.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Wednesday and handed over a representation to her in this regard.

An amount of ₹2,029.22 crore was due towards the performance grant for 2017-18 and 2019-20, besides ₹4,345.57 crore towards the basic grant for 2019-20, as recommended by the 14th Central Finance Commission for 2019-20.

“This grant may be released to the State so as to benefit its people. The release of these funds will greatly benefit the State when it comes to providing basic amenities like water supply, sanitation, waste management, street lights etc., and settling various utility bills of the urban local bodies,” Mr. Velumani contended.

The Minister said he was reiterating his request in view of the progress made in the election process, like the publication of the delimitation notification, the reservation of seats and offices and the State Election Commission’s submission in the Supreme Court that the notification announcing the schedule of the election will be published in the last week of October.

Mr. Velumani assured the Centre that the State government will implement all its rural and urban development schemes in letter and in spirit and follow all guidelines scrupulously.

The State government thanked the Centre for sanctioning ₹1,608.03 crore as the second instalment of the basic grant recommended by the 14th Central Finance Commission for the rural and urban local bodies for 2018-19. The Minister also thanked the Centre for making efforts to reduce the GST rate on machined job works from 18% to 12% and on wet grinders from 12% to 5%.