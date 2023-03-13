T.N. preparing roadmap for step-by-step eradication of several diseases, says official

March 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a step-by-step approach, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is working on preparatory measures to achieve eradication of diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), leprosy, malaria, filariasis, rabies, measles and rubella. They are now trying to arrive at district-wise targets to be achieved over a period of two to three years.

“We have started to take up work towards the eradication of these diseases. We are focusing on preparatory measures for the next two years,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. With the Directorate trying to arrive at district-wise targets, he said unless they monitored the progress made on a monthly basis, it would be very difficult to reach the goal.

He said each disease would have different targets. “For leprosy, we should have no indigenous cases reported for at least three years. This is our ultimate goal. We will focus on every case that is getting notified. We are particularly focused on the occurrence of childhood cases and grade 2 deformity cases. In addition, stigma is still a challenge,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, for measles and rubella, there should be zero reported cases for at least three consecutive years, Dr. Selvavinayagam said, adding: “We will monitor it through an indicator called non-measles and non-rubella discard rate. We need to maintain the measles-rubella vaccination coverage at a minimum of above 95% for the second dose.”

“For tuberculosis, the aim is reducing catastrophic expenses to zero and incidence to less than 44 per 1 lakh population,” he said. Catastrophic costs associated with TB are defined as costs exceeding 20% of a household’s annual income. “We are trying to have zero expenses towards getting treated for TB,” he added.

While filariasis has a technical assessment survey, Dr. Selvavinayagam said for malaria, it was the certification at the regional level by the Government of India and the National Centre for Disease Control. “All the preparatory work is in progress. We will continue to monitor periodically,” he said.