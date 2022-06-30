T.N. power loom federation want orders released for manufacturing free dhotis, saris

S P Saravanan June 30, 2022 12:59 IST

Only if orders are given now, the materials will be ready by end of December

A power loom unit in Erode. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has urged the State government to release orders for manufacturing free dhotis and saris so that they are ready for distribution for the Pongal festival in 2023. In a petition forwarded to the Chief Minister, through Assistant Director of Handloom and Textiles here on Thursday, its president L.K.M. Suresh, said free school uniforms for government school students, dhotis and saris are produced through 67,000 power looms in the State. The government releases orders in June to the 223 power loom weavers’ cooperative societies in Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai and the orders are executed by the power loom units. In the last 10 years, execution of the orders provided jobs to over a lakh workers. Last year, production order for manufacturing dhotis was released in August. For saris, it was released in November. “The delay in issue of orders delayed production of dhotis and saris,” the petition said. Last year 1.67 crore dhotis and saris were manufactured and distributed to the ration card holders for Pongal. “Only if orders are issued on time, production can begin on time and be completed by the end of December,” the petition said.



