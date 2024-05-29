T.N. Power Finance’s lending to Tangedco may be constrained if RBI draft circular is notified: ICRA

Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited’s (TNPFC) ability to sustain incremental disbursements to Tangedco would be constrained, if Reserve Bank of India’s draft circular to government-owned Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) proposing the withdrawal of existing exemptions from credit concentration norms are notified, ratings firm ICRA said.

TNPFC, wholly owned by the Tamil Nadu government, mobilises funds through public and institutional deposits for funding power and infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu and its funding profile comprises deposits from public and state government institutions, it said.

TNPFC currently provides loans only to Tangedco and currently its exposure to Tangedco stands at about 600% of its Tier 1 capital, ICRA said.

If RBI’s circular is notified, TNPFC would have to reduce the exposure to less than 25%, which could constrain its ability to sustainincremental disbursements to Tangedco, the ratings firm said in its recent report.

TNPFC accounted for about 28% of Tangedco’s borrowings outstanding as of March 2023, ICRA said.

TNPFC’s board largely comprises Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers from various departments of the Tamil Nadu government, it said.

A government order was issued for the amalgamation of Tamilnadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited and TNPFC in November 2023, in an effort to have a single infrastructure project financing entity under the state government. A new and sizeable entity with the existing assets is proposed to be established under the administrative control of the Finance Department, ICRA noted.

The arrangement is in the initial stage at present, and further government orders are expected to show the way forward, it added.

ICRA also reaffirmed its BBB- (stable) rating on TNPFC’s fixed deposit programme and said it continues to derive strength from the ownership and expected financial support from the Tamil Nadu government.

The rating, however, remains constrained by the significant borrower concentration risk, moderate profitability and concentrated deposit profile, it added.

ICRA said it would continue to monitor developments relating to the proposed demerger of Tangedco into three entities.

One option for TNPFC is to diversify into bill discounting and offering personal loan to government employees, said sources.