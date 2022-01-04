T.N. posts sharp increase in fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

Chennai’s daily tally crosses 1,000

There was a huge increase in fresh coronavirus infections in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. In a single day, COVID-19 cases rose from 1,728 to 2,731, with Chennai alone accounting for 1,489 infections.

The State’s positivity rate increased from 1.7% to 2.6%. The cases were up by 58% in a day as a number of districts recorded a sharp increase. Along with Chennai, where the number of cases soared from 876 the previous day to 1,489, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Vellore recorded a surge. As against 158 cases the previous day, Chengalpattu logged 290 cases. Tiruvallur recorded 147 cases, while Coimbatore and Vellore logged 120 and 105 cases respectively.

Kancheepuram and Tiruppur reported 54 fresh cases each, while there were 49 persons tested positive in Salem and 43 in Kanniyakumari. Thoothukudi recorded 42 cases, while there were 41 cases in Erode. Mayiladuthurai was the only district with no fresh case and 14 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Erode, Kancheepuram, Salem, Thoothukudi and Vellore were the districts of concern, based on the high caseload, officials said.

As many as 48 persons who returned from abroad and other States were among those who tested positive. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 27,55,587.

The State recorded nine deaths, taking the toll to 36,805. There were no COVID-19 deaths in 31 districts. Chennai recorded no fatalities, while there were two deaths each in Tiruvallur and Tiruchi and one death each in Kanniyakumari, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, the Nilgiris and Vellore.

The surge pushed the State’s active caseload to 12,412, with Chennai’s count crossing 5,000. There were 5,593 active cases in the city, followed by 1,175 active cases in Chengalpattu. The bed occupancy was quickly rising at Chennai’s COVID-19 health centres and hospitals. A total of 1,015 oxygen beds and 818 non-oxygen beds were occupied.

A total of 674 persons were discharged. This took the total number of recovered patients to 27,06,370. The number of confirmed Omicron cases remained at 121. Of them, 108 persons were discharged.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 situation in the State. The rising number of cases was discussed in detail.

The meeting discussed whether the existing restrictions were sufficient, or if more curbs were necessary, official sources said. An official word on what transpired at the meeting is likely to be issued on Wednesday, the sources added.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials were present at the meeting.