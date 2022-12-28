ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Pongal gift hamper to include sugarcane

December 28, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Distribution to be delayed by a week

The Hindu Bureau

The Pongal gift hamper, to be distributed to all rice ration cardholders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamils’ rehabilitation camps, will also include sugarcane.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting also decided to postpone the launch of the distribution of the gift hampers from January 2 to January 9. The distribution of tokens for collecting the gift hampers, originally scheduled on January 3, had been postponed to January 8, an official press release said.

The decision to include sugarcane in the hamper followed representations from various political parties. The hamper will include one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and a cash gift of ₹1,000.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the meeting.

