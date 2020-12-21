T.N. political parties seek single-phase polls

Key task: The ECI delegation arrived in Chennai on Monday to oversee poll preparedness.

CHENNAI

21 December 2020 23:32 IST

AIADMK urges ECI delegation to hold Assembly election by 4th week of April

Political parties in Tamil Nadu on Monday submitted a representation to a visiting high-level delegation of the Election Commission of India, seeking single-phase polling for the Assembly election in 2021. The ruling AIADMK sought the completion of the polling process by the fourth week of April.

The parties also urged the delegation, which is on a two-day visit to Chennai to oversee poll preparedness, to ensure the safety of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and accuracy of electoral rolls, curtail the cash-for-votes practice and provide precautions to be taken against COVID-19.

The AIADMK suggested holding the polls in the third or fourth week of April, considering the weather conditions in May.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Hot weather conditions’

“People will struggle to vote under the hot weather conditions in May,” Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Pollachi Jayaraman said.

The DMK submitted a list of 11 demands. “To avoid malpractice and misuse of official machinery, we request the ECI to conduct the election in a single phase,” DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi said.

The party also requested the ECI to ensure that EVMs are secure from tampering or manipulation of data. “Ensure that there shall not be any such illegality affecting fair elections,” the party said. The DMK also sought the installation of high-force jammers at strong rooms, polling centres and counting centres to prevent illegal access to EVMs.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also raised the issue of EVM safety. The party requested the setting up of more polling booths on account of COVID-19.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan also sought a single-phase poll.