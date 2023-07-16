T.N. political leaders criticised for embracing poet facing charges of sexual harassment

July 16, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The visit of political party leaders, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Vidudalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s Thol. Thirumavalavan, to the home of renowned Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu to wish him for his 70th birthday, at a time when the latter has not been cleared of accusations that he had sexually harassed several women in the film industry, resulted in online criticism on Friday, particularly on social media, from prominent personalities and the larger civil society.

Among those who registered their disapproval of this open embrace of Mr. Vairamuthu were popular classical singer T.M. Krishna, writer, translator, poet and anti-caste activist Meena Kandasamy, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, filmmaker C.S. Amudhan among others.

Mr. Krishna said that it was ‘unbecoming of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to share space with Vairamuthu’. He wrote: “Repeated, unquestioned celebration of Vairamuthu and people like him dis-empowers survivors of sexual harassment. Insensitivity to #Metoo across the political spectrum is deeply disturbing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kandasamy, the winner of Hermann Kesten prize of the German chapter of the PEN International writers’ association, asked ‘why politicians feel the need to hobnob, embarrassingly, in the public gaze, with a poet who’s been accused of being a sexual predator’.

In a long post, singer Ms. Sripaada asked Mr. Thirumavalavan if he was not bothered that ‘so many women have named your favourite poet as their molester?’ “The gentleman that speaks for the oppressed will willingly platform, protect and support a serial harasser. Not only does he wish him in his personal capacity, but he does it on behalf of his political party... While Brij Bhushan is protected by BJP, all of you here protect this molester. How are you all different from BJP since you keep claiming you are better?” she asked. She also questioned CM Stalin on how he could expect women molested by Vairamuthu to trust that he would stand for women’s safety.

Responding to Mr. Thirumavalavan’s tweet wishing Mr. Vairamuthu for his birthday, filmmaker Amudhan, said, “Beyond votes…beyond your relationships…this is morally indefensible. Oppression comes in various forms.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.