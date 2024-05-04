T.N. Police’s facial recognition portal hacked

May 04, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Police facial recognition portal was hacked into, and the database accessed, on Friday, May 3, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the portal was hacked by a person going by the name ‘Valerie’.

The portal contains the T.N. police facial recognition software, which allows the police to search for criminals, missing persons and others, via facial recognition. The data includes FIR information such as FIR numbers, dates, details of involved parties as well as the physical addresses and contact details of 50,000 police officers.

A senior police officer however said, “There is no server breach. The admin login seems compromised, and has been changed now. There is no need for panic.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.