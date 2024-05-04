ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Police’s facial recognition portal hacked

May 04, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The portal contains the software used by the police to track criminals, missing persons and others using facial recognition, as well as the contact details of over 50,000 police officers

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only

The Tamil Nadu Police facial recognition portal was hacked into, and the database accessed, on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Police sources said the portal was hacked by a person going by the name ‘Valerie’.

The portal contains the T.N. police facial recognition software, which allows the police to search for criminals, missing persons and others, via facial recognition. The data includes FIR information such as FIR numbers, dates, details of involved parties as well as the physical addresses and contact details of 50,000 police officers.

A senior police officer however said, “There is no server breach. The admin login seems compromised, and has been changed now. There is no need for panic.”

