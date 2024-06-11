T.N. police’s cyber crime wing announces short film competition 

The Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Wing has announced a short film competition on cybercrime awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants can register online through this Google form link from June 12 to 25: https://forms.gle/UXy67gmqy6XKofnPA

The registration is open to all individuals passionate about visual storytelling, regardless of their experience level. Participants are invited to submit their original film, adhering to the designated theme, for the competition. Submissions must be uploaded to a Google drive and the link to the film to be shared on the Google form by June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subjects on which the short film can be made are: Courier/FedEx fraud, Trading/Investment Scam, EB Charges Scam, Digital Arrest Scam and Scholarship Scam.

The first prize will be a cash amount of ₹30,000 and the second and third prizes will be ₹20,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. The winners will be announced on July 5.

For more updates, follow @tncybercrimeoff on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.