ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. police’s cyber crime wing announces short film competition 

Published - June 11, 2024 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Participants are invited to submit their original films based on the themes given; three cash prizes of between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000 are up for grabs

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Wing has announced a short film competition on cybercrime awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants can register online through this Google form link from June 12 to 25: https://forms.gle/UXy67gmqy6XKofnPA

The registration is open to all individuals passionate about visual storytelling, regardless of their experience level. Participants are invited to submit their original film, adhering to the designated theme, for the competition. Submissions must be uploaded to a Google drive and the link to the film to be shared on the Google form by June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subjects on which the short film can be made are: Courier/FedEx fraud, Trading/Investment Scam, EB Charges Scam, Digital Arrest Scam and Scholarship Scam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first prize will be a cash amount of ₹30,000 and the second and third prizes will be ₹20,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. The winners will be announced on July 5.

For more updates, follow @tncybercrimeoff on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US